The Boys season 5: EP on Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles ideas

Is there a chance that The Boys season 5 could actually featured Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on-screen together at the same time? We probably do not have to say that this idea would be incredibly popular.

After all, Supernatural is one of the most important shows of the past generation to a lot of people, and there is a real love that seems to exist anytime the two Winchesters are around each other. It’s one of the reasons why there have been so many fan conventions all over the world! Schedule-wise, it seems like there is a chance to make things happen here for Jared with Walker canceled; meanwhile, Jensen already has a role on the show in Soldier Boy.

Is is true that Soldier Boy is currently off frozen again? Yes, but you could always throw Jared into a flashback. Or, you can find a way to bring him back to the story in the present!

While showrunner Eric Kripke stopped short of saying that The Boys’ final season would feature the guys behind Sam and Dean together again, he did say to Entertainment Weekly that they are actively thinking about it:

“The value of that is to break the internet. So we’ll see whether it’s right for the story … But yes, it’s occurred to me that putting those two in a scene together would destroy much of the world, and that’s appealing.”

Meanwhile, Kripke (who worked with Jared and Jensen throughout all of the first several seasons of Supernatural) also indicated that for now, no specific role for Padalecki has been settled on:

“We both have now seen that it looks like our schedules will line up. I don’t have the role for him yet just because we haven’t cooked it up. We’re still really early in the season 5 break, but it does seem like the planets are aligning. Barring any unforeseen disaster, it seems like it’ll happen. Again, I don’t know what the character is, I don’t know if it’s one episode or more, I genuinely know a total of zero about all of that. I’m not being coy. I really don’t know.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

