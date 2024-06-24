The Boys season 4 episode 5 promo: Sam, Cate, & Tek Knight!

When The Boys season 4 episode 5 arrives later this week on Prime Video, some familiar faces are stopping by! For those who wanted cameos from the folks from Gen V, let’s just say that this story is not looking to disappoint in the slightest.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the extended preview for what lies ahead, one that does feature a number of rather-delightful moments. That includes, for starters, what looks to be a spoof on Disney’s D23 Expo where they announce a lot of their next big shows.

Just based on everything that we’ve written in here already, you can probably start to understand more why the likes of Sam, Cate, and Tek Knight would be in attendance. Vought wants to use them to some extent, right? This is a company that is all about trying to commodify their heroes, and they are already trying to turn the so-called “Guardians of Godolkin” into something when really, they are mass murderers based on what we saw at the end of the Gen V season 1 finale.

The biggest question we’ve got…

What’s going on with Cate’s hand? If you remember, Marie managed to amputate her in the goriest way possible at the end of the season. You don’t get a great view of it in the preview, but Cate may just never reveal to anyone that she lost a hand given that she almost always wears gloves unless she is using her powers. Of course, she could always figure out a way to not use them at all, which is about as terrifying an ability as you are going to ultimately find. (If things go sideways from here on out, couldn’t Marie just take her out? She is certainly one of the more powerful heroes at God U at this point.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4 episode 5 on Prime Video later this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — other updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







