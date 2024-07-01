House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2: Ewan Mitchell on huge Aemond scene

There are a few moments from House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 that were meant to draw a reaction. One, of course, was the shock return of Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra. Meanwhile, it was easy to have an emotional reaction the Rhaenyra – Alicent reunion.

Now, for a totally different sort of shock, you just have to look towards Aemond’s decision to leave the madam in the brothel without dressing first, and while being mistreated by his imbibed brother and some of his friends.

So what was the meaning of that scene, beyond the fact that we saw Aemond completely in the buff? Speaking to Vulture, Ewan Mitchell describes it with a film reference:

I love that line from Michael Mann’s Heat, when Bob De Niro’s character says, “Don’t let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner.” That’s the code his character utilizes so he’s able to maneuver around this world without getting caught by Al Pacino.

Aemond has a similar code that stops him from being hurt like he was as a kid. That’s why he’s able to walk out on the madam in that scene. He’s humiliated by his brother and all his crew, and it’s like this switch flips. The madam is no more. All of these people in front of him? They mean nothing. He stands up, he owns it. “Yeah, I’m bulletproof. Anything you say, it will not work.”

Ultimately, this is not a man who has any interest in showing weakness, and we do think that a good percentage of the time, this is something that works out rather well for him. Why change things because of this? We do tend to think that moving forward, he will continue to try and find his place, while also proving he is a force to be reckoned with.

What did you think about that Aemond scene on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2?

Do you think that he will have a way to one-up his brother in some way down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

