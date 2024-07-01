House of the Dragon season 2: EP on Milly Alcock cameo

Tonight’s House of the Dragon season 2 continued plenty of emotional moments, but also a big surprise! After all, who anticipated that we would be seeing Milly Alcock turning up at any point as the younger version of Rhaenyra?

The character turned up during a nightmare sequence on the part of Daemon, who was struggling with the guilt he had following the Blood and Cheese sequence. It felt like after the first half of last season, Alcock was destined to never turn up again — also, she has a new gig as Supergirl for James Gunn’s DC Universe!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ryan Condal made it clear that getting Milly on board was not difficult — yet, they had to work things out schedule-wise:

“It was very easy in terms of will … We were excited about the prospect. Milly was eager to come back and everybody was excited to have her back … She’s very busy, so it was a tricky thing to navigate around the schedule, but we essentially had her in for a couple of days right at the start of production. I think one of our greatest feats was keeping that a secret all the way through, given the fact that it happened right at the beginning.”

Isn’t it wonderful when these secrets are able to actually stay that way? We recognize that this can be a really hard thing to pull off at times, especially when you have a show based almost entirely on source material. Now, we would be surprised to ever see Milly again, mostly because as she gets older, it will be harder and harder for her to play a character so young. Also, there is that issue when it comes to her schedule.

Did that Milly Alcock cameo on tonight’s House of the Dragon totally shock you?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

