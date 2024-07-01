Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale: EP on vampire Daniel

There are a handful of major twists that emerged through the Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale. What’s the biggest? Armand hiding the truth about the vampire trial from Louis for decades at a time! This is a devastating move that cements the future of both of these characters in a deeply profound way.

Now that we’ve said that, we also cannot overlook the transformation of one Daniel Molloy into a vampire moving forward. Armand has finally turned a human, and he seemingly did it out of spite more so than anything else. Now, Daniel has his book out there, but nobody believes any of the content to be true.

So what exactly went into turning Daniel at this time? Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Rolin Jones notes that there were some changes between this and what was in the source material:

“The circumstances of this one are a little bit different, and we get to play with it … But mostly, I just want Eric Bogosian as a f—-ng vampire. He’s only had two scenes as a vampire, but I talked a little about Rumspringa with him, when the Amish get a year to go wild before they can really join the community. That’s sort of what we’ve been thinking about with Daniel as a vampire.”

Of course, it is our hope that this twist will give us a chance to see a fun, different side of Daniel here and there, but we already know that he’s plenty of dark stuff as well. One of the more curious challenges is that this is someone with a certain level of fame behind him. Is he going to hide that he is an undead?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

