Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 5: A moment of clarity?

Many of you may be aware at this point that Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 5 is going to be the end of Part 1. With that in mind, what else are you going to see from start to finish?

Well, the focus at this point has to be on Tariq for so many reasons. He knows that his life is in danger, but also that Diana is pregnant — seemingly with his child! (Remember, she did not tell him the full story.) His emotions are being toyed with, but will he really be able to turn them off entirely?

As of late, we’ve gotten the sense here that the producers want us to think that Tariq is becoming his dad. There are more parallels than ever! Does this also mean that the show is setting up a similar downfall? We wouldn’t be shocked…

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

Tariq is sent on a journey of self-discovery that gives him clarity on what his path moving forward must be. As Monet fights to keep her family together, Detective Carter and his task force move in on the Tejadas.

As we have noted a few times now…

This is a franchise that loves to deliver some huge swings around the time of episode 5, so why not consider the possibility that they are doing something similar here? There is probably going to be a cliffhanger at the end of this, and it could mean that one or two lives are in jeopardy.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 5?

Do you think that we are going to lose a major character here?

