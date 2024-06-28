Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 5 promo: Ties to the past

There is a reasonable chance you are aware already that Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 5 is the last before a long hiatus. Why spilt up this season? Fundamentally, that remains a mystery, and the only feasible answer we can offer is that Starz is trying to get their money’s worth with this being the final chapter.

Regardless of the fact that a long wait is ahead, there is still some great stuff to look forward to next week, especially when you think about Tariq starting to become his father more than ever.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a pretty ominous promo where Michael Rainey Jr.’s character, at the tail end, makes it clear that “you can’t stop me. Nobody can.” This feels like a direct reference to the final episode of Ghost from the OG Power, where he shared the same arrogance before being killed by his son. It is sensible to understand why Tariq would feel this way, largely because 1) projecting confidence is also the key to survival. Also, he’s made it past so many scares already! It may be crazy to think that he can keep the streak going but if anyone ultimately can, he’s about as good of a top candidate as you are going to find.

Of course, we have a hard time thinking that Power Book II will take out their leading character midway through the season. We know that some could point out that this is around where Ghost died, but the difference there is that Power knew during its production they were reaching the end. Based on what Rainey and others have said for months, it wasn’t clear this was the final season back when they were on set. With that in mind, how do you kill Tariq here?

