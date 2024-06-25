Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: Summer ’24 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date before the summer is over?

If you have not heard already, this is going to be a really important next batch of episodes over on Starz. As for the reason why, it is quite simple: These are the final ones! The network has confirmed that this is the end of this particular story, but it is not necessarily the end of Tommy’s story. There is still a chance that something else happens here down the line, so go ahead and prepare for that — but also, don’t get too far ahead of yourself! There is still a lot that needs to be answered when it comes to Tommy’s family, plus the future of Mireya after that finale cliffhanger.

Unfortunately, we can’t sit here and say with a whole lot of confidence that a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date is going to be revealed this summer, mostly because we’re not sure the show will come back until either the end of this year or early 2025 — and that’s just being optimistic. Starz has this habit of making you wait forever for more of their shows, and we saw that here when it comes to the second season.

If there is one thing to hope for…

We do imagine that the premiere date could be revealed in early fall, right around the time that the series finale for Power Book II: Ghost comes on the air. Given that the two shows do share most of their audience (and Tommy has appeared on the Michael Rainey Jr. show), it makes sense to use one show to promote another. We will just have to wait and see if that happens.

