Presumed Innocent episode 5 spoilers: A different killer?

As you prepare to see Presumed Innocent episode 5 on Apple TV+ in a little over two days, are things taking an unexpected turn?

Well, here is the thing — for much of the season so far, we have entered it through the lens of the original source material that it was a little trickier to engage in the mystery. After all, why wouldn’t Carolyn’s killer be who it was in the past? (Possible spoilers ahead.)

In the original property, it was Rusty’s wife Barbara who was responsible for Carolyn’s death, and so far, you can easily make a similar assumption. After all, she was aware of the affair (though her timeline of when it ended supposedly is different), and she has more of a motive than anyone for doing this. Yet, there have been some changes from the original versions of Presumed Innocent already.

The biggest reason things are intriguing entering the second part of the season is David E. Kelley saying (per TVLine) in the past that this may not have the same killer as past versions. Barbara could still be the killer, but you should certainly not rule out some other suspects, as well. Kyle seemed to have become aware of some secrets from the past, and there are people tied to Carolyn, as well, who may have done it. For the same of the show, could you say that Kelley is looking to turn the affair into a red herring? Someone who has their own motive to kill her may have learned about the affair and from there, used that in order to achieve their own end goal. It’s at least the sort of crazy idea that you cannot rule out at the moment.

Hopefully, the trial brings with it new reveals, and also more ways to think that anything is possible.

