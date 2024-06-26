Presumed Innocent episode 5 spoilers: The frame job?

We do not exactly think this will be a surprise to a lot of people out there but moving into Presumed Innocent episode 5, things will be getting messy. (Or, to be more specific, somehow messier than ever before.)

At this point, Rusty Sabich finds his back against the wall. He believes that he’s now being framed for the murder, but he is also not doing himself any favors by getting into fights outside of his house. His family is in peril, his professional life is in tatters, and we’re not quite sure that anyone out there really trusts him. How do you move forward? Do you even move forward? There is a lot to wonder about and yet, only so much more time left in this story.

Now, let’s dig deeper into this story titled “Pregame.” Below, you can check out the Presumed Innocent episode 5 synopsis with other insight all about what else is next:

Raymond insists that Rusty is innocent, but the weight of the looming trial pushes the Sabich family to its breaking point.

It’s almost insane to think that the family hasn’t hit the breaking point already given that Rusty is an accused murderer and also an adulterer at the same time. Sure, we know that Barbara is trying to get past this with therapy and keep everyone together, but that is not an easy thing to either think about or consider. There are going to be so many more obstacles coming, and you really just have to hope that she is prepared to take some of those on.

Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that there are a slow stream of answers moving forward — coupled with at least one or two big twists. If you know the property, you may know a thing or two already about how this ends. For everyone else, be prepared to be surprised.

