Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: Where it currently stands

Where do things currently stand when it comes to a Mayfair Witches season 2 over at AMC? Well, there is a lot to consider!

Given that tonight does mark the season 2 finale for Interview with the Vampire, the anticipation should be greater to see see the next chapter of the Anne Rice universe. Does this show still have work to do to catch up to the greatness of the vampire drama? We’d say so, but sometimes, shows do take a little bit of time to grow. The Alexandra Daddario drama is certainly going to have an ambitious season, as filming kicked off earlier this year in New Orleans before eventually moving to Ireland, where it has been as of late.

Now, the unfortunate news is that we are still going to be waiting a while to see Mayfair Witches back around. The earliest you could project to see the series back is early 2025; AMC has already noted that it will not be airing this year. Like some other shows out there, it has experienced a good bit of a delay already due largely to the industry strikes of last year.

While there are not too many firm details out there already about season 2, it does feel like the biggest thing to expect right now is a further bit of exploration into Rowan’s powers and how she will continue to evolve. What is she going to use them for? Right now, it is easy to argue that this show is still just scratching the surface of what it is that she can do.

Remember that in addition to this series, there is another one within the greater Anne Rice universe coming, one based on the Talamasca. There is not a lot of insight out there about it yet, but we’re excited to learn more over time.

