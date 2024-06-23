Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that an exact Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date will be announced this summer?

Well, you may have heard the news already that you’re going to be waiting until 2025 to see the Anne Rice adaptation back. Alexandra Daddario and a number of other cast members started shooting earlier this year in New Orleans, and have since relocated to Ireland. This is where things are going to be set for the foreseeable future.

Ultimately, if there is any news related to this series the rest of the summer, it will be tied to either filming or casting. While it would make some sense to announce a premiere date before Interview with the Vampire comes to a close, it just does a little bit premature for AMC. Our hope is that Mayfair Witches is back in January but for now, that is just a hope. It will likely air either before or after The Walking Dead: Dead City in the new year, but the two shows are not likely to air at the same time. This is a network that is known to space out their priorities.

So what is the story going to be moving forward? Without giving too much away from the source material, Rowan is going to have an opportunity to further explore her powers and try to define her powers. There could also be more of the Talamasca, which would make some sense given that there is another spin-off in the works there all about them. You also got a small taste of them on this season of Interview, courtesy of what is going on with Daniel Molloy in the present day.

Given how long it has been since Mayfair Witches was last on the air, let’s just hope it is worth the wait.

