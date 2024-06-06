Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now into June 2024, what more can be said when it comes to a Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date at AMC?

Well, first and foremost, the following is worth noting: The desire for more of the Alexandra Daddario series is very much there. Given that another Anne Rice show in Interview with the Vampire is currently airing new episodes, that only furthers the conversation further.

Here is the good and bad news — late last month, the network technically shared some more news on when season 2 of Mayfair Witches will be back. Alas, it is not going to arrive until at least early 2025. This is a rather long time to wait, no? Well, a lot of it is going to be necessary given the amount of post-production that a show like this requires. There is also not all that much of a need to rush anything else along, especially when you consider for a moment the fact that AMC has Snowpiercer this summer and then The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later this fall. There are also some other shows that are waiting to have their moment in the sun, as well, including a third season of Dark Winds.

It is possible that the network will be kind enough to share something more about the future of Mayfair Witches by the end of the month; if they do, it will probably just be to take advantage of Interview being on the air right now. More specific details, including a premiere date announcement, are probably going to be saved until the fall … and that is assuming that we return to Rowan’s world in early 2025. It is certainly what we hope to see, but hopes do not equal guarantees.

