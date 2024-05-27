Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: AMC confirms 2025 start

Today AMC confirmed something that a lot of us likely assumed: You will be waiting for a while to see Mayfair Witches season 2.

In a new promo (watch here), you can see a new tease for the Alexandra Daddario series, one that is encouraging her character of Rowan to “use the power that is rightfully [hers].” Also, it made it clear that the series will return in 2025.

Why the long wait? We pointed this out earlier, but this show’s production was one of many that was delayed for a long time amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Not only that, but it is fair to also remember here that it takes a good while to get a series with this many special-effects properly polished up. Interview with the Vampire will at least be on the air for the next few weeks, and it will hopefully do enough to keep us satisfied on the world of Anne Rice for a good while longer.

We do think it is also worth noting here that as a network, AMC is also going to be pretty darn invested in spacing out both of these Rice-centric series so that they always have something to anticipate for the near future. While a season 3 for Vampire has not been confirmed as of yet, it feels inevitable — that should keep them set up well through at least the end of next year and after that, we’ll see what the future holds.

What Mayfair Witches in particular probably needs now is a jaw-dropping stunner or two — while season 1 had its moments, it’s also hard to put it on the level of what its companion series is currently bringing to the table.

