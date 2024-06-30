Is When Calls the Heart new tonight on Hallmark Channel, 6/30?

Is When Calls the Heart new tonight on Hallmark Channel? After the events of last week’s episode, we certainly want more!

With that, are we going to get more? Let’s just start things off by noting the bad news: There is no new installment of the series on tonight. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting until 2025 to see the series back! Last week was the season 11 finale, but the silver lining is that we know a season 12 is coming. Filming could begin in the coming weeks, and we hope there will be more news to share about that soon.

Is there a chance that there will be another When Calls the Heart Christmas Special later this year, as we have seen in the past? It is a fun thing to think about here but at the same time, there is no real indication that something in this vein is going to happen this year. You never know what the future holds still…

When the series does come back, all conventional wisdom right now seems to suggest that Nathan and Elizabeth are going to be a focus. Their relationship is in a great place now, and we’re sure that they will continue to think a lot about the future. Yet, there was a sudden interruption in the form of that news about Jack, who has been dead for a long time. What are we about to learn? The show isn’t bringing the man back from beyond the grave, and nor do we think this is something that will split Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s characters up. It is still something worth wondering about, and certainly we are curious to see where some things go.

