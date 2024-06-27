When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date: Reveal hopes

When are we going to have a chance to hear an official When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date over at Hallmark Channel?

First and foremost, let’s kick off here with a reminder that the series is going to be coming back for an additional batch of episodes at some point in the new year. Consistency has been a huge part of this series from the start, and that is something that is almost certain to continue for as long as the cast and producers want to keep doing it and the ratings are good. (If you did not know, the live + same-day ratings for season 11 were actually up in total viewers and the 18-49 demographic versus what we saw in season 10 — a rarity given that a lot of shows lose viewers every year.)

Because of the strong performance of season 11, there is no real reason at all to think that When Calls the Heart is going to make any sort of big timeslot change moving forward. With that in mind, our expectation is that the show is going to come back in the spring of next year — and by virtue of that, there is going to probably going to be some sort of formal announcement of a premiere date when we get around to January or February next year.

So while that may be a long time to wait, rest assured that there will be a lot to be excited about still moving forward. Filming is stated to kick off this summer, and the hope here is that we’re going to see it wrap up in the fall. That will allow for a chance to see the show be good to go whenever Hallmark wants it in 2025. Flexibility is a good thing, just in case!

