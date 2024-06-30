The Conners season 7 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to learn a premiere date for The Conners season 7 at some point this summer?

Well, for those who are not aware as of yet, let’s just say that there is some super-significant stuff coming here! The final season is going to be a shortened event of sorts, one that should give closure to a lot of these characters. Given that so many of them have been around for decades, this may be even more significant than the near-entirety of series that are out there.

Now, unfortunately, here comes the part where we have to share some of the bad news — the odds are pretty darn low at the moment that there’s going to be a return for the show anytime soon. That also means it is pretty unlikely that a return date is going to be announced this summer.

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, The Conners is not on the fall schedule for ABC, meaning that the absolute earliest you can expect it to air is January. regardless of if it starts then or in the spring, it is going to be the fall, at the earliest, that something more is shared. We do think that the final-season event will lead to the network at least doing a great job of promoting the episodes ahead, working in order to ensure that they generate some great attention.

Is it possible that another spin-off could come from this show? Nothing has been said about that right now, but we do think that it is possible! After all, beyond Abbott Elementary (already a huge hit) the network can use all the hits possible.

