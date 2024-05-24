The Conners season 7 spoilers: Could Johnny Galecki return?

Is there a chance that Johnny Galecki could come back to The Conners before the end of its seventh and final season? Make no mistake, we are wondering this already and honestly, it’s hard not to, all things considered!

After all, consider the following first and foremost: David was an essential part of the original Roseanne. He’s also been gone from this show for a good while. Galecki himself has retreated somewhat from the public eye over the past few years, following his last appearance in this world and the end of The Big Bang Theory. Whether he is interested in coming back remains to be seen.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Dave Caplan noted that a return here is possible:

“He and Sara [Gilbert] are close, and these [final] six [episodes] will be all about completion, so it would be great to have the David character because he has been so absent from his kids’ lives.

“It’s questionable whether Darlene has any unfinished business with David, but the kids certainly do. That’s really a matter of whether Johnny wants to do something or not…. We’re open to doing something.”

If nothing else, we’re sure that a phone call is going to be made to Galecki about a possible return — but another thing to remember here is that the storytelling has to be pretty economical moving forward. The final season looks as though it is going to be a six-episode event, and that means that there will only be so much time. Hopefully, we do get a series finale that ends up being worthy of all the hype.

Unfortunately, the hard truth at the moment here is that we’ll be waiting until 2025 to see any of these episodes air…

