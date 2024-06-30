The Chi season 7: Will it be the final season?

The great news as of this writing is ultimately simple: There is going to be a season 7 for The Chi on Showtime. By virtue of that, we are able to celebrate the idea of a world without Douda, who was finally taken out in the season 6 finale. Is everything going to be picture-perfect for these characters moving forward? Hardly, but any step in the right direction is one worthy of celebration.

In looking past said celebration, this is where you do have to look towards the long-term future with some serious questions. Is there a chance that season 7 is actually the end of the series? It may not be a reality we want to face, but it is also one that is hard to avoid.

After all, remember that with the two-part element of season 6, it was actually easy to assume that it was going to be the final chapter — we’re thrilled that this was not the case! However, it is also important to be cognizant of the fact that a lot of premium-cable TV shows out there do not get a run anywhere close to this length. It is a relative rarity and at a certain point, you feel like the end is around the corner. Billions season 7 turned out to be the final one last year and while some Showtime series like Dexter and Shameless have gone on longer, it is really hard to do that within this cost-cutting era of TV.

For now, the biggest silver lining here is that nobody at Showtime is saying that The Chi season 7 will be the final one. Should you prepare for it, just in case? Absolutely, mostly because this is not the sort of news that should creep up on anyone!

More than anything, let’s hope that the news is not revealed to the writers on a whim. They deserve an opportunity to end the story on their own terms and if season 7 is the end, the hope is that there will be plenty of time to write a proper finale for the series.

