And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: Summer 2024 update

Now that we have officially made it into the summer, is there more that can be said regarding And Just Like That season 3?

Just like you would imagine, the situation in regards to the Sarah Jessica Parker series is somewhat fluid, at least when it comes to trying to figure out its future. Filming at present is currently underway but unfortunately, Max has yet to indicate if they have figured out an approximate time in which they want to have the series back. The absolute earliest we imagine that it could return is January or February next year; there is at least some sort of indication that the show will be back in 2025.

So does the long wait here indicate that we are all but certainly going to be missing out on any major news for the rest of the summer? Let’s just say that, at least for now, the answer here is a probable “yes.” There is a reasonably good opportunity for us to learn a little bit more perhaps in the fall, but there is not much of a reason for Max to get far ahead of themselves. Whatever promotional budget they have is probably going to be spent over the next few months on shows that are coming back sooner.

Story-wise, it is hard to imagine that the new season of And Just Like That is going to look or feel dramatically different from anything that we have seen over the past two years. Why would it? The show will hopefully take some of the more lighthearted elements of season 2 and continue to focus a lot on the dating lives of these characters. After all, this is what has been the forefront of the franchise for so many years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

