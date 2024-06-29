The Boys season 4: Cameron Coleman’s final message

In the midst of all the chaos that transpired on this past episode of The Boys season 4, should we focus at all on Cameron Coleman’s demise?

Obviously, the Vought mouthpiece is really not that important in the larger scheme of things. However, he was a key component of not just season 3 and season 4, but a lot of silly behind-the-scenes content. He represented a convenient way for the superhero company to spin news to the public; then, he became an easy scapegoat when Ashley Barrett needed to label someone as the source of a leak rather than herself or A-Train.

While we are not quite sure that anyone out there really needed a proper goodbye to the Cameron character, we have one for you anyway. If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video in which he shares what he believes to be a potentially-final message. This entire thing is a play to what someone leaves behind in a spy movie in the event they are killed. Whether or not you want to canonize this is up for debate, but does it really matter?

With Coleman now dead, it is pretty clear that the folks at Vought are going to need someone else to take the part, which could mean either more of Ashley speaking directly to viewers or someone like Firecracker getting a little bit more involved. We hardly think that the world of the company and/or their various propaganda is going anywhere, largely due to the fact that this is one of the best ways that they can influence people almost constantly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

