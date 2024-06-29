Elsbeth season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Given the massive success of Elsbeth season 1 already over at CBS, it makes perfect sense to want more news on a season 2 and soon. With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and pose the question: Is a premiere date going to be announced between now and the end of the summer?

Well, for the time being let’s start off here by noting the following: It definitely does feel like there’s a good chance of it happening. As a matter of fact, it’d be a shock if it doesn’t! The second season for the Carrie Preston hit is on the aforementioned network’s fall schedule, which means that pending some last-minute surprise, it will have a start date revealed over the course of the coming weeks.

Whenever that start date is announced, we do tend to think that a lot of work is going to be done in a pretty rapid fashion in order to promote what is coming up next, and for good reason. CBS proved last spring that there is a big audience out there for Elsbeth beyond just fans of The Good Wife or The Good Fight, and they are probably going to work in order to keep finding new people. This is in a lot of ways a classic whodunnit show with lighthearted elements, and this format has proven to be enormously successful. Not only will it get plenty of promotion this summer, but that will probably be the case throughout the fall, as well.

For now, we are anticipating the second season to premiere either in late September or early October. When filming does pick up, of course we’re also anticipating news on guest stars — one of the things that this show does best much of the time!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Elsbeth, including a possible Michael Emerson role

What do you most want to see on Elsbeth season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







