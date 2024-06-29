The Bear season 3 finale: Star talks review cliffhanger

Following the end of v season 3 finale, it felt abundantly clear that the show left us with a lot to discuss. You had the future of Sydney at the restaurant, but then also the fate of the restaurant itself after that review. Was it good? Bad? Somewhere in between?

The truth here, at least for the time being, is that the producers clearly want you to be in the dark for a little while longer. You can, after all, interpret that in a number of different ways. There were both positive and negative words that flashed across the screen, Carmy curses, and that is it for now.

As it turns out, the way in which the ending played out was actually not something that all of the cast new. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Lionel Boyce (who plays Marcus) had to say on the subject:

That part, with all the missed calls and text messages, wasn’t in the script. The only thing the script said was that Carmy walks off and the review pops up. So then when I saw the missed calls and texts on his phone screen, I was like, “OK interesting. Where is this going?”

Our own personal theory

Despite the mixed words we see on the screen, it feels like the end review for The Bear is actually positive and that raises more questions within Carmy. He has had a lot of success in his career when he’s been miserable, and there may be a twist of irony that comes with the idea that he’s done it all over again. If the restaurant is well-received, does that mean he can’t change? Is he stuck being similar to the very chef he hates?

What did you think about the big The Bear season 3 finale cliffhanger?

