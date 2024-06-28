The Bear season 4 filming: Confirmation of recent news?

Is production on The Bear season 4 really already done? We know that this rumor has been out there for a long while now. However, the folks at FX have been rather quiet when it comes to whether or not it is actually now.

Now, it is true at the moment that everyone is still trying to keep everything hush-hush on the subject; with that being said, it does at least feel like we’ve got more confirmation on filming for one of the people involved.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Matty Matheson (who plays Fak on the series) was asked if it was hard to keep spoilers at bay when both seasons were apparently filmed. His response makes everything pretty clear:

Yeah, very! We can’t talk about a bunch of stuff. But I kind of forget everything, which is perfect because I’m like, “I don’t even know.” I haven’t even watched the season, actually. I’ve seen some edits and some early episodes, but I’ve only seen Episodes 1 through 4, really.

We’ve said this already but based on everything that we’ve seen and heard so far, it is hard to really imagine that this season is going to be premiering until at least the spring or summer of next year. Even if these episodes are already filmed, FX and Hulu have no real incentive to get them out there anytime soon. This will allow The Bear to qualify for two different awards-show cycles, while also keep people wanting more at the same exact time.

As for whether or not season 4 is the final season, who knows? Let’s just say that there is a certain amount of mystery there. A lot of it may just depend on what the cast and producers think about this version of the story.

