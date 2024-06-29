The Bachelorette spoilers: Jenn Tran teases her season

The premiere of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran is coming in just a little over one week’s time — so what can you anticipate? To better set the stage for that, it makes perfect sense to hear from the lead herself.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Tran makes it clear that there is a real element of vulnerability to the story coming up — especially since she had a hard time personally really envisioning herself in the role at all once upon a time:

“This season definitely breaks the mold in a lot of different ways … I never saw myself as the Bachelorette because, for me, the Bachelorette [is] someone who’s so confident, so poised, is articulate, can emotionally emote and can be vulnerable. I just didn’t know if I could do all that.

“I never saw myself as a main character [and] I never saw myself as someone with that much confidence, and so what I really learned is that it’s not about fitting a mold of the Bachelorette. It’s about being able to just be yourself the best that you can, and that’s really what my whole journey is about — me being myself and embracing all of my flaws and everything that makes me unique.”

Hopefully, this is a journey that also does end with a happy outcome at the end. While it is somewhat easy to be rather cynical about Bachelor Nation in general, we do tend to think it’s worth noting that the past few seasons of The Bachelor / The Bachelorette have actually produced couples that are still together do this day. This is enough to make us hope that we’re starting to turn a corner, though at the same time, not all that much out there is guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

