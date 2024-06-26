The Bachelorette video: Jenn Tran meets Thomas N.

With the premiere of The Bachelorette rapidly approaching, why not introduce another Jenn Tran contender in Thomas N. now?

We do know that one of the things that producers for this season have been criticized for already is them not having much Asian representation on a season with an Asian-American lead. It does remain such a bizarre choice and yet, the latest sneak peek from ABC gives you a chance to meet one of them.

If you head over to this link, you can see a video where we learn a couple of things about Thomas, including that his parents are from Vietnam and they have sacrificed a lot for him. He has a fascinating story to tell in terms of being a child of immigrants, and we do think that there could be some great discussions that happen between him and Jenn.

However, remember that there is more to love than just commonality and with that, there is no guarantee at the moment that this relationship will turn into something long-lasting. While we’ve been happy to see a lot of previews for the upcoming season courtesy of ABC, none of them have actually done much to indicate, one way or another, whether or not these men will get along with the other guys in the house. For now, this does still remain the one enormous question! We probably won’t get a great answer to that until a lot of the episodes play out; after all, we have seen enough trailers and previews to know just how misleading a lot of them can be when it comes to the edit.

Remember, the premiere episode is currently set to air on Monday, July 8 on ABC.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

