The Bachelorette video: Meet Jenn Tran contestant Sam M.

The premiere of The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran is just under two weeks away! Why not celebrate with a new spotlight?

Recently, the folks over at the official Instagram for the show put out a new preview for contestant Sam M. and if you head over to the link here, you can learn a little bit more about him! What he brings to the table, after all, is rather fascinating — mostly in that he has some of that typical Southern charm we’ve seen from other contestants, but also an interesting story. He miraculously survived a motorcycle accident that, by his own account, should have killed him. He recognizes that it is a miracle that he is still standing and wants to do whatever he can in order to make the most of that opportunity.

Will that opportunity include a future with Jenn? Based on the tiny snippet we see of him in this aforementioned preview, there is a reason to think that the chemistry is here and in theory, this could actually work. Of course, saying that now is easy, and we actually have to see how things work out when the two are around each other on the show.

For now, it at least feels like Sam M. is one of those guys who will make it to the part of the show where everyone leaves the country. This is undoubtedly a victory within itself, mostly because it guarantees that you are going to get at least a decent amount of time with the lead on multiple dates — even though a one-on-one is still not guaranteed! Typically, if you have not had one until right before hometowns, it is a pretty worrisome sign for your long-term future on the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Bachelorette now, including what else could be coming

What are you most excited to see on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







