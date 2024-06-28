House of the Dragon season 2 video: A look at the Red Keep!

As we prepare for the next House of the Dragon season 2 episode on HBO, why not go behind the scenes?

After all, if there is one thing that this show is especially known for, it is providing wonderfully immersive worlds for the actors to explore. This includes places like Dragonstone and the Red Keep, and it is the latter that is the focus for this particular article.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see Clinton Liberty (otherwise known here as Addam of Hull) take you behind the scenes of the entire Red Keep set, including all the finer details that are used by the crew to make the place feel genuine and authentic. It is such an important place for so many characters at this point, and what makes it so special is that there are almost a few different mini-sets that are included in here all at once.

Now as for how much of a role it will play this weekend, that remains to be seen! For now, it is our hope that there are going to be opportunities to see a few different locations as Alicent, Rhaenyra, and other characters all brace for a war that at this point feels inevitable. The Dance of Dragons lies ahead! Is there a way to get any further allies? One of the big problems at this point for Rhaenyra may be trying un-sully her reputation, as it is abundantly clear at this point that what Daemon did with Blood and Cheese has left a terribly large footprint. It also accelerated things at a pace that could be impossible to slow down.

