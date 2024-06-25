House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3: More on Aegon’s grief

As you could see throughout much of the events of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 on HBO, there was a significant driving force for Aegon Targaryen’s vengeful actions: Grief. Losing his son and potential heir sent the character throughout a downward spiral, and it remains to be seen if he is going to get to the other side of it at all.

After all, it is going to be hard. Regardless of whatever opinions you have about Aegon (who is a rather terrible king who has done despicable things), it is hard to imagine anyone would ever truly get past their son being brutally murdered in their own home. From there, he was forced to make a political showcase of it to keep the people of King’s Landing on his side. So many of his actions in episode 2, including the unseating of Otto Hightower as Hand of the King, stem from a place of anger and lacking an outlet to channel his pain. In theory, that outlet should be his mother Alicent, but she is dealing with her own culpability on what transpired with Blood and Cheese. If she had not been with Ser Criston, he would have been more attuned to the situation.

So, in case you are wondering, things are not going to be any less complicated or intense from Aegon moving forward. In a new interview with TVLine, actor Tom Glynn-Carney (who plays the character) noted that grief will define so many of his actions:

“This is something that is part of him now. There’s no recovering from that … It will fuel his decision-making and inform his choices when it comes to exacting revenge and how he does that.”

With Criston now serving as the new Hand of the King, it also appears that he will have someone who will enable him further. As you would imagine, that is a dangerous combination.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

