House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3: EP on fast pace

Just in case you were curious, as we move forward through the rest of House of the Dragon season 2, things are going to move fairly quickly.

Could the show benefit to slow down and focus on characters here and there? Sure, but we’re also in an era where plot moves fast. Our anticipation is that while the show may be a little more brisk than the early seasons of Game of Thrones (arguably the best), it is also going to be a bit slower than the controversial final season there, where just about everything spiraled out of control and characters practically teleported to different spots.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

In speaking on this further to The Hollywood Reporter recently, here is some of what showrunner Ryan Condal had to say on the subject:

I’ve just watched most of the season back to back to see where we are, and it’s a pretty pace-y season. It has peaks and valleys, where something happens and then everybody kind of collects their thoughts and recovers. But yeah, the pace of the show is going to probably feel faster than it did in season one. We want to keep the narrative moving; we don’t want it to stall out and drag our feet. There’s plenty of story in there. There’s plenty of character to explore.

Our hope is that there is a significant reveal every episode, but let’s make it clear that a “significant reveal” does not necessarily have to do with someone being killed. This is a show about more than just war, though it is also clear that there are a lot of big battles that are coming and the Dance of Dragons is a huge part of the series for a pretty obvious reason.

Related – Learn more news now entering the next House of the Dragon episode

What do you most want to see entering House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







