House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 promo: Has war arrived?

Next week on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3, is the war officially here? Well, signs do seem to be pointing in that direction.

After all, the death of Jaehaerys was something that cannot be undone, no matter how much Daemon may look to shirk responsibility for it — or even fall in line behind his own wife. Rhaenyra largely has to figure out her own plan, and it is a tricky one given that she does not want all of Westeros to burn. Yet, the promo serves as a reminder that dragons may be the biggest weapon she has. It is where she could have an advantage over the Greens, but it would also mean a lot of bloodshed.

Here is the other problem that Rhaenyra has to consider: Aegon is not going to be so keen to think about peace or prevention. He is a grieving father who wants revenge, and he knows that he has an army and the means of putting together a dangerous plan. Aemond is skilled in combat, and there are plenty who are going to bend the knee after all of the accusations made towards Emma D’Arcy’s character now.

If the promo is accurate, then it feels as though episode 3 is when a lot of the action and drama is going to start hitting the fan. The first two episodes served as a means of setting the stage and now, we have a chance to watch the story come to full boil. What happens from here? Well, let’s just say that there could be a lot of dead bodies — and always a surprise or two for everyone. Even book readers had one with the change to Blood and Cheese.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

