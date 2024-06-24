House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 run time on HBO

As we look towards House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 on HBO next week, it once again appears the show is keeping things under wraps. There are few things out there at this point in terms of what lies ahead.

So, can we at least say something in regards to run time? There is something quite nice to share here, as it is clear already that there is a pretty substantial story coming up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

According to HBO’s official programming guide, the next new episode is slated to run around an hour and ten minutes. In reality, it will probably be a few minutes shorter once you take out all of the credits, but this means that things are not scaling down at all in regards to story. Even though there are two fewer episodes this season than what we got during season 1, the network has still found a way to compensate for it by making all of the episodes super-long?

There is no episode 3 synopsis out there as of yet, but it does feel fair to say that moving forward will be, yet again, another opportunity to dive deeper into the Dance of Dragons, from the key players to shifting allegiances to excellent character moments. As we have seen throughout the series already, nothing is destined to move in a straight line and there are going to be more twists and turns ahead. The best thing that we can all do from the outside is simply prepare.

If you have read the source material already in Fire & Blood, then you know already that you’ve got an advantage. However, at the same time it may also be evident from Blood and Cheese that the series is willing to take liberties here and there.

Related – Want to get an early sense of what’s ahead on House of the Dragon season 3?

What are you most prepared to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







