House of the Dragon season 3: Show EP on challenge ahead

Even though we are just one episode into House of the Dragon season 2, that isn’t stopping us from looking ahead! There is a third season of the show coming, and the process of getting the story together has been underway for a good while already! Early signs suggest that filming could begin later this year, but time will tell.

The most important thing to remember is that the producers have been pretty careful with mapping out the story. One of the reasons why season 2 is only eight episodes is because certain events were based saved for early next season. A season 4 feels possible, as George R.R. Martin has said in the past that this would be the ideal length for this story.

Speaking on what’s ahead to Games Radar, obviously showrunner Ryan Condal could only say so much … but he did pass along the following message:

“Well, we’ll have to see … Yes, there’s a rhythm to all this, these kinds of stories as you tell them. And we’re trying to find satisfying arcs within the season structure. So, hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you’re really trying to arc out the characters, so that each season is a different experience for all of them. And then you leave them off all in a place where you can pick up with them next year, and then take them in a new direction, because you don’t want to end up in that place where you’re doing the same thing again and again.

“So, that’s actually the biggest challenge, and then the narrative flare ups or the narrative explosions that come along with that are part and parcel with telling those stories.”

What else is ahead in the extended universe?

Well, HBO is currently filming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin’s Dunk and Egg stories. Meanwhile, there are at least a couple of other series in development, but the long-discussed Jon Snow spin-off with Kit Harington appears to be dead at present.

