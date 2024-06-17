House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 trailer: No holding back

As you do start to prepare to see House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, is everything about to change? Well, if nothing else, it is a fair estimation that the drama and chaos in Westeros is about to hit another gear.

Obviously, it is pretty easy at this point to claim that the death of Lucerys at the end of season 1 was the point of no return. Of course, you can claim now that what happened to Jaecaerys at the hands of Blood and Cheese takes that to another level. Luke’s death, while tragic, was technically an accident. We have now a murder in cold blood, even though this was not the actual murder that Rhaenyra wanted. She was hoping for the death of Aemond, the person responsible for her son’s death. Instead, the king in Aegon will be enraged more than ever.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer for what lies ahead, one that is stuffed full of content, planning, and strategy. Everything is on the cusp of now changing, which is precisely what you would expect, all things considered. Alicent knows there is no turning back and Rhaenyra has to prepare for what is next.

Yet, there are some major cracks in the foundation here. Take, for starters, some new dissension that is clearly in the ranks when it comes to Daemon and Rhaenyra’s relationship. Her trust has been broken, and there may not be any way to get it back. Also, the seed has been planted now when it comes to whether or not Otto Hightower is the right man to serve Aegon — he’s someone who is a bit more measured than what Aegon wants now, especially in the aftermath of all that transpired. Will this not be an enormous problem?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

