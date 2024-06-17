House of the Dragon season 2 premiere: EP on Maelor omission

Where was Maelor on tonight’s House of the Dragon season 2 premiere? For book fans, this may be a big question.

After all, go ahead and consider the fact that there were dramatic changes to the entire saga of Blood and Cheese from the show versus the George R.R. Martin good, namely in that Halaena did not choose between her younger son Maelor and her eldest Jaehaerys. Here, she was forced to identify which one of her twins was Jaehaerys, which means that daughter Jaehaera remains alive. Maelor, at least in the TV timeline, has not been born yet.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Ryan Condal explains why the story was structured to exclude Maelor at this point:

“I mean, just very simply, Maelor has not even born in the storyline … We did have to compress time in Season one to make it so that we didn’t have to recast every character on screen. We were just recasting the kids, so to speak, as we went along, and part of that meant that Aegon and Helaena’s children were younger, as are Daemon and Rhaenyra’s children younger at the very end of this, because not as much time passed after their marriages to give time for all these kids to grow up.”

Ultimately, the bigger book-related question is how these changes alter Halaena moving forward, as there was a pretty specific trauma that she incurred as a result of what transpired, and by virtue of that, a certain amount of it will need to change for trauma. Still, we do imagine that there is trauma caused by having one of her children murdered in cold blood.

What did you think about some of the substantial book changes made on the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

