House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 run time at HBO

Following tonight’s epic premiere, rest assured there is more ahead on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2. Now, how substantial a story are we talking about? It will certainly elevate what you saw in the premiere, but by how much?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting the following: HBO is allowing showrunner Ryan Condal and his entire team to have free reign on what is ahead. There is clearly no limit when it comes to episode length since otherwise, we would not have what we do coming up!

According to the network’s own listings, the next chapter of the Emma D’Arcy – Olivia Cooke series is going to run for a whopping 1 hour and 12 minutes, making it a few minutes longer than the premiere. Extended episodes could be a trend for much of the season; even though there are fewer episodes versus season 1, there may still be a chance to cram a lot of good stuff in here.

As for what the story will be, that’s something that will require a deeper examination down the road. HBO is rather notorious about keeping finer details under wraps for this show; even though there is established source material that gives away much of the narrative, they clearly do not want you to know when certain events are going to take place within the series’ overall timeline. Also, there are plenty of people out there who watch the show who aren’t familiar with George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood in the slightest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

