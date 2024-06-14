House of the Dragon season 3 filming: Will it happen this year?

Even though House of the Dragon season 2 has yet to formally premiere, there is still a ton of conversation out there about season 3!

After all, earlier this week the folks at HBO confirmed that the spin-off will be coming back for more. Before that, we knew that showrunner Ryan Condal worked with George R.R. Martin and the entire team to organize the story. Because of the intensive way the show shoots and all the locations that are needed, it takes a long time to prepare for the start of production.

Well, here is the good news here — a lot of the stuff has already been prepared here! Speaking per the Guardian, star Matt Smith makes it clear that the plan is to go back to work later this year — we do not anticipate the third season until 2026, but it does not hurt to get the ball rolling now!

In the meantime…

There is another Game of Thrones series coming in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which already has its two leads and from everything that we can gather at present, is already preparing to start filming this year. It is not meant to be an incredibly-long series, but it is an opportunity for all of us to stay engaged in all things Westeros.

(For those wondering, this show is set many years after House of the Dragon, but also still prior to the events of the main Game of Thrones — there is still not any show set to take place after the flagship. That is especially the case since the sequel series starring Kit Harington has been scrapped, though it never felt like it was altogether far along in the process.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

