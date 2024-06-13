House of the Dragon renewed early for season 3 by HBO

A mere matter of days before the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere at HBO, we come bearing great news: Season 3 is coming!

This should not come as much of a surprise to a ton of people out there, largely due to the fact that this is one of the most-popular shows on all TV. Also, we know that executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal have been plotted out the story for a little while. The entirety of the Dance of Dragons conflict is going to be thrilling to watch — and we imagine that there could be a sea of blood left in its wake.

In a statement, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi had the following to say about the renewal:

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

Given the amount of time that it takes to make a series like this, it was essential that there would be a renewal sooner rather than later. While you wait, know that there is going to be even more from the extended Game of Thrones universe. After all, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is going to be coming as early as next year, and there are other potential off-shoots in the works. (Unfortunately, the once-proposed spin-off starring Kit Harington as Jon Snow is dead — at least for now.)

