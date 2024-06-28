Severance season 2 premiere date: Narrowing it down?

At the time of this writing, the folks at Apple TV+ have still not confirmed an official Severance season 2 premiere date. Yet, can we still narrow it down on some level?

Well, one of the things that we tend to assume is that with a show this big, the streaming service is not going to announce a date last-minute. Instead, they will be more inclined to give you a few months in order to watch or re-watch the first season. It has been such a long time since the first season wrapped up that there has to be a legitimate concern that viewers are not going to remember everything that happened.

Now, let’s just go ahead and get into the following all-important question: How long of a lead-up time will season 2 of the Adam Scott series get? Given that the premiere date for Slow Horses was just announced yesterday in September, this signals to us that we will not be getting more of Severance until at least late that same month or in October. These are both top-tier hits for Apple and it would be rather odd to announce Severance now, only for it to end up airing before the Gary Oldman drama.

Can you be confident that season 2 will 100% come this year? We think so. Not only did Apple include the show in a recent sizzle reel, but we’ve heard plenty of hopes from those involved in the show suggesting that it could be back before too long. Filming has been done for a little while now and by virtue of that, it is really just going to be up to the editors and post-production team to ensure that the series is eventually ready to go.

