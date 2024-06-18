Severance season 2 premiere date: Ben Stiller on long wait

Why are we still waiting in order to see Severance season 2 premiere over at Apple TV+? Director and executive producer Ben Stiller has said that the show will be coming back “soon” and yet, at the same time, there are still some other questions.

Take, for starters, this — why is it taking so long? Filming started all the way back in late October 2022, before stopping for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. From there, it then took time for production to restart and when it did, filming lasted for a few more months.

As it turns out, there is a method to the madness here, with a lot of it just having to do with the parties involved wanting to make sure the end result was perfect. Speaking on Hey Dude… The 90s Called! podcast alongside his wife Christine Taylor, Stiller offered up more of a comprehensive reason for the wait (per People Magazine):

“We shut down for the length of the strike and then had to regroup and get back up to speed and do some writing work … That took a few months, and then we went back in and started shooting in January and shot from January to April. So it feels like we’ve done three seasons, because the first part of the second season was literally a year and a half ago.”

Stiller went on to explain that doing this show has been akin to his “full-time job” for the past five years, but he seems satisfied with the effort being put into telling these stories and trying to make every episode great.

As of right now…

All indications we get suggest that season 2 will be premiering later this year. While not confirmed, the show was included in a sizzle reel with highlights from some other upcoming releases.

