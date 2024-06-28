Is Iman Shumpert leaving The Chi? Is Rob dead after finale?

Following the events of the absolutely-bonkers season 6 finale of The Chi, have we seen the officially end of Rob on the story?

Now, it does feel fair to remind everyone that there was a pretty clear sense entering this episode that at least one major character was going to die. We’d heard that in a number of interviews already … but what we didn’t expect was that we’d lose two.

The moment that Douda was taken out, it did feel like everyone could start to breathe at least a little bit of a sigh of relief. Clearly, that was a way for the producers to catch us all off guard. That conversation between Alicia and Nuck led to him going from killing Douda to then going after Rob. His death was quick and stunning, especially since Rob was hardly a character who seemed intent on causing some absolutely insane amount of chaos. He was just defiant in the wrong moment and that was it.

While Shumpert was hardly an original full-time cast member on The Chi, he is certainly someone we got use to seeing in some capacity over time! He’s credited for almost two dozen episodes, and remember as well here that Iman came into the show with an audience already due in part to his NBA career. (He’s also a former champion of Dancing with the Stars.)

With the major deaths that we got in the season 6 finale, it does feel like next season could be somewhat of a reset. That means new challenges and storylines, and we certainly are going to be excited to see a number of those unfold over time … though we’re going to have to wait a good while for many of them at the same exact time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Chi now, including when season 7 could premiere

What did you think about Rob’s death on The Chi season 6 finale?

Did you see it coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







