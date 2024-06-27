Yellowstone season 5: More insight on Kevin Costner decision?

As it has become abundantly clear over the past several days, Kevin Costner is not going to be coming back to Yellowstone for more. What’s the reason for that? Well, the actor released a statement on social media indicating with his upcoming schedule, it is just not going to work out for him.

Also, we do think that it has grown tiresome to answer the same questions over and over again on the future, without a clear answer as to what really happened to cause the exit in the first place. Costner has said that he waited for an incredibly long time for scripts on the second part of season 5, only for them to never come.

In a new interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King (which was filmed before his confirmed departure), the host pressed Costner on his departure from the Paramount Network show, wondering out loud while he and executive producer Taylor Sheridan could not work something out. His response was rather blunt:

“This isn’t therapy, Gayle, I mean we’re not gonna discuss this on the show.”

Costner then added that he has worked throughout his career in a “straightforward” way, and that he has never missed any work obligations at all. This does feel true, but it also is understandably why a ton of people out there are going to miss John Dutton. He was such an iconic character for Yellowstone, but the show must go on and it will. New episodes are coming back in November, and the writers are most likely going to be forced into killing off the character off. How else do you justify why he is no longer around the ranch?

