Dexter: Original Sin spoilers: Who is Sarah Michelle Gellar playing?

Just in case you were not aware already, Dexter: Original Sin is coming to Showtime and Paramount+ down the road. This series is an original story for the infamous Dexter Morgan — so what are we going to learn about him here? That is what remains curious here, mostly because so much about this character (played by Michael C. Hall) has already been made clear.

While we may have our own personal reservations about this new show, one thing absolutely feels clear: Paramount is intent on getting some big names on board! Hence, the reveal today that Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame is coming on board.

So who exactly she is going to play? According to TVLine, she is taking on the role of Tanya Martin, described as “the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department and Dexter’s new boss.” This means that she will be tied to Dexter’s development from the start as a blood-splatter expert, and also someone who could end up having an impact on everyone around her:

In confirming the casting, here is some of what Nina L. Diaz, president of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks, had to say:

“Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture icon who perfectly rounds out our best-in-class cast featuring Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey among others … We’re thrilled to have her return to the Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios family and join the origin story of the Dexter franchise.”

Now, of course the hope here is that this show premieres next year and with that, we don’t have to wait some super-extreme amount of time to see whether or not this show actually works. Rest assured, we want to be pleasantly surprised!

