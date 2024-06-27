What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date: Summer update

With us now officially into the summer, are we getting close to a What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date? Rest assured that we want it, but whether or not we will actually get it soon is a totally different story.

For now, here is some of what can be said insofar as an update goes — filming has been done for a little while and by virtue of that, you can argue that more news should be right around the corner. However, there are two other factors that you have to think about right now: Special effects on this particular series take a good bit of time, and then FX will premiere it whenever they choose.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

With all of that being said, it does still feel likely that the final season will get a premiere date announcement before the end of the summer. That would lead to us seeing Guillermo, Nandor, and some of your other favorites back this fall.

As for the stories that are likely ahead…

Well, a big one will be Guillermo working to find his place in the world now that he doesn’t want to be a vampire. If that’s not something that is on his mind, what does he want, and is there a good chance that you’re going to see his vampire friends still e a part of it?

Obviously, we hope that there’s going to be a lot of humor within the remaining episodes, but it would be nice if, at the same time, there is a certain element of nostalgia. This is a show about a chosen family at the end of the day, and leaning into the emotional moments feels smart.

Related – See another tease now for the eventual What We Do in the Shadows series finale

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 6?

When do you believe we are going to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







