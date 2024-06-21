What We Do in the Shadows season 6: A series finale tease

At present, we are just like everyone else out there in eagerly awaiting a season 6 premiere date for What We Do in the Shadows. How can we not? There is so much to be excited about here, even if we’re forced to be patient.

The important thing to note here is that filming has been done for a little while now, which does make us all the more eager to see what the writers came up with. This is the final season, and there are high expectations that every story will get a proper moment in the sun. As for what exactly that looks like … well, that is the source of great mystery at present.

Speaking in a new interview with Awards Daily, Guillermo himself in Harvey Guillen does a great job of setting up what the final chapter for this story is going to look like:

The way that it all ends I think we’ll be pleasing depending on what narrative you are looking at. I think you’ll be satisfied, content, saddened all at once. Which I think is a good thing for an ending. To have emotion drawn for you is a good thing, and we want every show to end that way. The shows that end abruptly you’re just like, that’s it? That’s how it ends?! You hear about everyone being upset about it. I think that people will be really pleased and intrigued and I think it’s going out with a bang. I am curious what everyone else is going to think about it.

Ultimately, the thing that’s important here is just that there is an ending that makes the story feel complete.

What do you think we’ll be seeing across the What We Do in the Shadows series finale?

