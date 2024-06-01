What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date: June update

With June now upon us, this is the perfect time to dive further into What We Do in the Shadows season 6. When is the show going to be back on the air?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that filming for the final season is done, and that is 100% not something to worry about. The cast has dropped a few teases here and there about it, and it seems like it’s going to be uproariously funny at times, true to the past few seasons, and also even emotional — how can it not be? It’s the ending!

Now, when it comes to a premiere date, the biggest thing to note here is that there is still work to be done — while this show may not have a Stranger Things level of post-production, it does still have a lot when it comes to visual effects and making sure everything looks perfect. The hope is that come late summer or the fall, the remaining episodes could air.

June may still be a tad too early for an exact date to be revealed; yet, don’t be surprised if this is when FX starts to at least narrow something down! Consider it a great way to set the table for what’s coming, and then they can work to get a little more specific later on. A show this special deserves one of the best marketing pushes out there, plus also a story that allows Guillermo to (hopefully) stay close to some of these vampires for the rest of his life. He may not want to be one anymore, but can’t they all be friends?

