What We Do in the Shadows season 6: Harvey Guillen’s set-up

At the time of this writing What We Do in the Shadows season 6 still does not have a premiere date — and yet, could we learn it soon?

Well, consider this — given the fact that the cast had a presence at the recent Disney upfront event, we tend to think that FX will be keen to reveal more soon. This is going to be the final chapter for the story for Guillermo and some of these vampires — and of course we think it is going to be emotional! How can it not be, all things considered?

Given that most of the known season 6 story revolves around Guillermo, why not go to Harvey Guillen for news? his character realized at the end of last season that he does not want to be a vampire moving forward and by virtue of that, there is a lot that he needs to figure out! Just check out some of what the actor had to say to TVLine:

“Just because you want something bad enough doesn’t mean that it’s meant for you… and now the only thing that kind of kept you together was this want and hope of getting what you wanted. Did you build a foundation of friendship? Or was it built just on a business transaction?”

Personally, we do think that there’s a real friendship here, even if it also feels like there could be some awkward moments in the early going this season, as well. After all, Guillermo thought he had a super-clear idea of what it was that he wanted and now, that idea is scattered in the wind.

