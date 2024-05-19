What We Do in the Shadows season 6: Star teases series finale

As many of you may be aware at this point, What We Do in the Shadows season 6 has wrapped filming … and it is the final season. If you are in your feelings about that, we understand! This is a brilliant show and it is hard to imagine it being over and yet, here we are — and we just have to prepare for what’s ahead!

So what will the final season be about? The one thing we know is that Guillermo has a lot of soul-searching to do after deciding that being a vampire is not something he wants anymore. He has a chance to explore new horizons! With that being said, though, this show is not about to morph into something different at all.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Mark Proksch (who plays energy vampire Colin Robinson) makes it clear that while there will be some sort of closure, at the same time the show is not trying to radically alter what it is during these final episodes:

“There are no real moments of drama at all, and if there are, they’re undercut by silly lines or silly behavior. Hopefully, fans will be satisfied with the ending. I can’t imagine they wouldn’t … It’s an incredibly inventive ending, so hopefully they’ll like that.”

There is a lot of emotion for the cast in saying goodbye here, largely due to the fact that it has been ongoing for so long. Also, they’ve all become a family! We’ve seen a lot of the heartfelt moments captured by Harvey Guillen online and while we’re sure they will all move forward and do other great things, this could be a career highlight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

