What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date: Best case?

We recognize that production of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is getting close to coming to an end — so what does that mean? Well, it’s pretty simple: We are getting more and more desperate to find out a premiere date!

If this was a typically year, we would say that it’s pretty easy to guess that our vampire vampires on TV would be back in mid-summer. However, what complicates things at present is pretty simple: The fact that things were delayed somewhat amidst the industry strikes of last year. Is that going to push back the premiere?

At the moment, we tend to think the name of the game with this show is setting realistic expectations. Since the past two seasons premiered in July, our best-case scenario for this one is most likely August — that gives the crew a little extra time to get everything together! If that is not enough time for any special effects, then we will turn over to September.

One way or another, though, we do think we’re going to dive more into Nandor and Guillermo’s world again by the fall, mostly because it’s hard to imagine anything else making a whole lot of sense for FX. They want continuity, right?

As for what the story will be…

That is where a lot of the mystery lies! Let’s just say that for the time being, it’s really our hope that we’re going to have a chance to see Guillermo find a path forward in life that really excites him. He thought he wanted to be a vampire, before at least starting to realize something different once he actually had it.

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 6 over on FX?

