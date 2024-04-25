What We Do in the Shadows series finale wrap date

When is filming for What We Do in the Shadows going to be wrapping up for the series? This is not exactly something to be excited about, mostly because 1) we love the show dearly and 2) we are going to miss it.

With this being said, filming wrapping does mean that we’re closer to seeing the end result on FX. The hope is that we do get a chance to see it back later this year!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

In a recent post on Instagram, Guillermo himself in Harvey Guillen noted that as of right now, the plan is for filming to be done on May 3. At this point, we tend to imagine that all of the cast and crew are going to be tearing up, and we certainly will be on the outside! This is one of those shows that found its audience over time and for some of us, it does not feel like the series has been on the air anywhere near as long as it has.

Entering the new season…

It feels like one of the central storylines is going to be all about what Guillermo wants to do with his life now, given that he has realized that he is no longer wants to be a vampire. This means that he will need to find a new purpose, and we’re curious how the vampires will move forward, as well. There doesn’t have to necessarily be some sort of specific long-term story for any of them. Instead, we just hope that there are some interesting adventures and they all still stick around in Guillermo’s life in some shape or form.

Related – Get some other discussions all about a possible What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date

What do you think we will see at the end of What We Do in the Shadows?

Do you think Guillermo and Nandor could ride into the sunset? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







